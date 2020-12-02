The only VR headset capable of going to up to 180Hz lands at $749

Several of the best VR headsets go to or around 90Hz, like the Oculus Quest 2 and HTC Vive Cosmos Elite. Not to be outdone on the spec sheet, Pimax has released the Vision 5K Super, which has an experimental mode to enable a crazy-high 180Hz refresh rate.

The standard refresh rate (read: non-experimental) is really high as well, at 160Hz. Going that high does not come without concessions, however, as Pimax notes that when running at 160Hz, the widest field of view (FOV) is 170 degrees, instead of 200 degrees.

Still, those specs leave behind the Valve Index, the best VR headset for a premium experience on gaming PC, which has a 144Hz refresh rate and around a 130-degree FOV.

Whether the capabilities of the Vision 5K Super offer any noticeable improvement to the actual VR experience over the Index, we'll have to wait for the reviews. On paper at least, it is impressive. It is also basically a refresh of the Vision 5K Plus, both of which offer a 2560x1440 resolution per eye.

Virtual reality (Image credit: Valve) Best VR headset: which kit should you choose?

Best graphics card: you need serious GPU power for VR

Best gaming laptop: don't get tied to your desktop in VR

In addition to the higher refresh rate on the Super model, the Vision 5K Super comes with a new "Modular Audio Strap" that is supposed to be more comfortable. The package also includes a comfort face kit (padding, basically) and nose guard.

This built-in sensors work with SteamVR 1.0 and 2.0 lighthouse stations (required) and SteamVR controllers.

Pimax's Vision 5K Super is available now for $749. The company is also selling a bundle with a set of SteamVR 2.0 lighthouse stations and Valve Index controllers, for $1,249.