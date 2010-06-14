Star Wars: The Old Republic gets spaceship houses

The Old Republic has one upped World of Warcraft – it's getting player housing. That's the first message that came out of developer Bioware's presentation at the E3 press conference in Los Angeles. Each player will get a space-ship – different ships for Republic and Empire characters. The Sith ship looked like a tricked out TIE Fighter, while the Republic ship looked like an early version of the old Corellian Corvettes. EA will be showing The Old Republic's first player versus player battlegrounds – set on Alderaan – on the show floor tomorrow. It will be our first stop. There's a new pre-rendered trailer online now - and it's below the break.