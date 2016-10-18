The new Titanfall 2 story trailer examines the relationship between a boy and his toy

The new Titanfall 2 trailer, that looks at the relationship between pilot Jack and Titan BT-7274, is pretty decent as a cinematic set-up for the series' first foray into a single-player campaign. But it does leave me with a question.

If you, as a pilot, hurtling out of control through the air, can simply yell at your Titan to have it catch you—and with no broken bones or internal trauma!—then why can't you say to it, "Look, BT, there are a lot of bad people with guns just over that ridge, so I want you to pop over there and stomp them all into crunchy duck poop. Give me a shout when you've got things wrapped up."

BT clearly brings more to the party than your run-of-the-mill Bitching Betty, after all, and throwing the thumbs-up is an obvious indicator that the machine has transcended its programming and achieved, if not sentience, then at least an awareness of its significance in the greater scheme of things. And if that's the case, then why does it need an easily-breakable piece of meat stuffed inside of it to work? Why not just wind it up, let it go, and everybody gets an extra half-hour for lunch?

Maybe it will be explained over the course of the game. Or maybe this is why nobody likes watching television with me. Either way, the Titanfall 2 campaign is sounding pretty promising: James spent some time with it at the end of September and came away suitably impressed. It comes out on October 28.