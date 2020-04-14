The new Arma 3 scenario is about a retired badass who just wants to be left alone

You know all those mid-budget action flicks where the crusty old guy living in a remote cabin just wants people to leave him alone, but then some high-level d-bag shows up and starts causing trouble, and eventually it gets personal and then it's revealed that the crusty old guy is a retired CIA assassin who took an oath of non-violence, but just this once he's gonna make an exception? Now you can enjoy that experience as a videogame in Old Man, a new singleplayer scenario for Arma 3 Apex that was released for free today.

In Old Man, you play a retired member of the French Foreign Legion, trying to live a life of peace and solitude. When the Canton Protocol Strategic Alliance shows up, you try to keep your head down and stay out of trouble—but if you're familiar with the recent works of Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, or Liam Neeson, to name just a few, you know how that's going to work out.

"Then the people start dying. Good people. Innocent people. And, well, I guess it's like they say, huh?" the world-weary narrator says. "An old man, in a job where men die young, well, that's not a man you want to mess with."

The scenario begins with an outbreak of a new strain of malaria, which only grows worse when the local authorities fail to distribute an effective vaccine. You get word that a plot of some sort is afoot, and so you join up with a former military contact—who I can only assume will cop a bullet somewhere near the end of the second act—to "avert a catastrophic power play in the region."

In keeping with Arma 3 gameplay, players will have free movement within the 100 square-kilometer sandbox of Tanoa, gathering intel, equipment, and weapons, and employing whatever tactics you see fit to get the job done. Developer Bohemia Interactive said it "aims to offer an authentic experience," but players will be able to take advantage of some "convenience features" including time dilation and fast travel.

Arma 3 Apex: Old Man offers more than ten hours of playtime, according to Bohemia, and is free as part of the Arma 3 1.98 update, although you'll need the paid Apex DLC to play. Owners of the Old Man beta released on the Steam Workshop in December 2019 will also want to unsubscribe from that and restart the scenario in order to avoid compatibility issues. Full patch notes are below.

Notes:

Please be sure to unsubscribe or disable the Steam Workshop version of the "Old Man" scenario. It contained the beta version, but an improved version has now been integrated into the vanilla platform. The Workshop item will no longer contain game data (to avoid conflicts), but is no longer necessary for anybody.

Contact consists of 2 data packs / folders:

Contact (via PLAY CONTACT or -mod=Contact): for the singleplayer "First Contact" campaign experience (accessible only to owners - optionally loaded)

Contact (Platform): for most other use cases, including sandbox multiplayer (loaded by default for all players)

Consider using the Steam client option to verify the integrity of the local game cache to avoid corrupted data after downloading this update.

Consider defragmenting your HDD after downloading large updates.

Updating a deeply moddable game and its platform is not without risks. We use various methods to communicate upcoming changes to our awesome modding community, such as via the Dev Hub. We also co-operate directly on troubleshooting, and we offer an opportunity to test updates via our Release Candidate tests. Modders, server administrators and other members of the community do their best to prepare for updates and to address issues post-release as quickly as possible. Please be mindful of some interruptions (especially in the first hours / days after a release) while we all work to improve the game together.

A Legacy Build Steam branch is available for advanced users. It contains the previous significant main branch version (1.96). It can be used to compare specific changes between major releases. The access code for this branch is: Arma3Legacy196

This update does not apply to the experimental Linux and Mac port betas.

You can find the servers in the Steam library (switch the filter to "Tools") - "Arma 3 Server" (based on your OS, it will download the Windows or Linux version).

Administrators can also use the command-line SteamCMD utility. The app ID is to be 233780.

Changelog

Data:

Engine:

Added: Updated to PhysX 4.1.1

Added: BattlEye anti-cheat update

Added: Script commands triggerInterval and setTriggerInterval to make it possible to alter the trigger condition check frequency of detectors

Added: Script command getTextWidth

Added: allActiveTitleEffects script command to detect currently active title effects

Added: vehicleMoveInfo now returns sendSimpleCommand status

Added: Possibility to change armor simulation of a character hitpoint via classes defined in HitpointsProtectionInfo with a simulation parameter

Added: FOV is now synced in Picture-in-Picture screens if a turret[] parameter is used in the RenderTargets definition

Changed: Network synchronization when two vehicles collide improved (local versus remote)

Fixed: Some task commands returned nil when their argument was null

Fixed: Crash when you request support for a soldier in your squad

Fixed: Simulated things should no longer fall too fast and fall through the ground (e.g. weapons)

Fixed: Optics Post Process Effects (opticsPPEffects) not being loaded correctly

Fixed: Crash when releasing a joint constraint without any actor

Fixed: PhysX CCD for small objects with a different PhysX shape and object bounding box

Fixed: Event Handler "HitPart" did not return selection names properly when a vehicle was damaged by an explosion (this prevented accomplishing the Mass Virtual Destruction Steam Achievement)

Fixed: Ability to equip vehicle weapons as a player (has been disabled)



Fixed: Various potential exploit vectors

Server: