The name of the next Tomb Raider game has leaked

It looks like there is definitely going to be a new Tomb Raider game, and it looks like we might even know the name of it. Thanks to a Montreal-based redditor, who happened to glance at a fellow commuter's laptop screen, the third rebooted instalment in the series will be called Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

It's subject to change of course, and it could also be some long con. It makes sense though: video game publishers like to include the word "shadow" in their game titles, and if that's not scientific proof of the image's authenticity, then... I don't know. That's all we have.

Here's the image:

According to a source speaking to Kotaku, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is, in fact, the name of the next game. Meanwhile, the reason this was spotted in Montreal and not San Francisco – where Crystal Dynamics is based – is because Eidos Montreal is helping development.

It seems likely that Square Enix will start talking about the game early next year, for a possible late 2017 or 2018 release. It follows Rise of the Tomb Raider, which Phil Savage rated highly when he reviewed it last year. "A little too streamlined in places, but Rise of the Tomb Raider does a lot to improve upon its predecessor," he wrote.