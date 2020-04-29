The modern Deus Ex games are now DRM free, and for a while, very cheap

The two most recent Deus Ex games, Human Revolution and Mankind Divided, have just gone DRM free on GOG. Human Revolution is the Director's Cut, which improves the original's crappy bosses but also removes the piss gold filter. Don't worry, you can mod it back in.

Both games are also extraordinarily cheap at the moment, thanks to a coinciding Square Enix Sale. Mankind Divided is $4.49 (AU$6.79) and Human Revolution is $2.99 (AU$4.39).

Another Square Enix series joins GOG today too: Dungeon Siege. The whole trilogy is available, but only as a bundle. Don't bloody worry though, because the bundle is currently 85 percent off ($3 / AU$4.39), and of course, it's DRM free.

It's definitely worth having a scroll though the Square Enix sale. Chances are you've already got all the old Thief, Tomb Raider and Legacy of Kain games, but do you have Gex?