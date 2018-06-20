The Itch.io Summer Sale offers some sweet indie deals

The season of summer sales is upon us: GOG's recently wrapped up, Steam's hasn't quite started yet, and in that narrow space between, indie platform Itch.io has kicked off a seasonal deal-fest of its own.
It's a very different sort of sale than what we get in Steam's achievement-hunting, card-collecting extravaganzas. Six words lead into it: "Itch.io Summer Sale! Get some games." From there, it's straight into the sales. A lot of the games on offer aren't exactly household names, but there are some good deals to be had. Here are a few that I think you might like:
- Thumper – $8 (60 percent off)
- Dissembler - $1 (75 percent off)
- Rusty Lake Hotel - $1 (50 percent off—Rusty Lake Roots and Paradise are half-price too)
- Old Man's Journey - $4 (50 percent off)
- All Walls Must Fall - $7 (30 percent off)
- Catlateral Damage - $2.50 (75 percent off)
- Sex Robot Road Trip, which I know nothing about but that's a heck of a title - $3.50 (50 percent off)
The Itch.io Summer Sale runs until June 26.