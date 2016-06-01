The humiliating pursuit of love and likes in Youtubers Life

Hey guys! Recording is basically a card game, where your place the cards you are dealt to into what feels like the appropriate on-screen situation. At the beginning you only have weak cards like 'Unfunny Comment' but as you progress you earn better cards. Like 'Funny Comment'. Cards have a point value, and you only have so many 'idea points' per session, which increase as you gain experience. You also edit your video, trying to fit it together as best you can based on the tabs sticking out of each slide. Finally, add as many post effects as you can, render it, and upload it. Then sit back and wait for the sweet, sweet likes to roll in.

