The Humble Store swings a big Warhammer bundle

If Warhammer is your thing, you're probably going to want to check out what's going on at the Humble Store, which kicked off a Humble Warhammer Bundle today that has Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War Game of the Year Edition, Talisman: Digital Edition, and the Talisman expansions Blood Moon, Harbinger, and Sacred Pool, for a minimum price of $1. That's not a terrible start—I don't know how popular Talisman is, but hey, it's a buck.

The bundle gets a lot more interesting if you beat the average purchase price, currently sitting around the $5 point. That will get you Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Collection, and Blood Bowl 2. And for $12, you'll also pick Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 3, the Stromdorf DLC for Vermintide (I'm tired of typing Warhammer), and the cathedrals-in-space RTS Battlefleet Gothic: Armada. That's a pretty sweet deal.

The Humble Store is also running a Games Workshop Warhammer Week sale, with discounts of up to 90 percent on a deep pile of Warhammer games and add-ons. [Update: It turns out that we covered the sale earlier today, so you can catch up with Fraser's strong Warhammer opinions here.] The Warhammer Week sale runs until November 12, while the Humble Warhammer Bundle will be available until November 20.