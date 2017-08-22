The Good Life debut trailer features cats, a killer, and strange English villagers

Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro's new game The Good Life is a mystery-RPG set in a small town in England called Rainy Woods—the "happiest town in the world," so its residents claim. That may have something to do with the fact that they all turn into cats at night. Why does this happen? That's the tricky part.

It's not hereditary: Naomi, the game's lead character, is a photographer from New York, and she experiences the change too. The townsfolk can't explain it, because they can't remember any of their nighttime adventures. Something in the water, perhaps? Or could it be connected to that strange lady in the lake?

"Once the sun sets, you'll get to explore Rainy Woods and collect clues and important items connected to the events of the story," the studio said. "The town becomes a very different place at night, as certain secret paths, rooftops, and attics can only be accessed by cats."

It's a weird one for sure, and I really don't know what to make of it yet, but Swery said on Twitter that he hopes to have more to show at PAX West on September 2—which is also when The Good Life Fig campaign begins.