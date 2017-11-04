The essential resources to make your Destiny 2 life better

In terms of building a scene on PC, it's fair to say Destiny 2 is just getting started. But in the three years and change that the first game was around on console, a substantial ecosystem of supporting apps, websites, and content channels sprang up, many of which will be useful as you continue to explore the sequel. If nothing else, the LFG and gear management stuff will make your grind substantially easier. So let's start this rundown of the best Destiny 2 resources currently available with the most important stuff…

Easy gear management

Moving your weapons and armor between characters and your vault was an incredible ballache in the original game, which initially meant a trip to the Tower social space every single time you wanted to shift an item over. In response that frustration, the incredible Destiny Item Manager (DIM) was created. Just authorize the DIM site with Bungie and you can then drag and drop any eligible equipment using your mouse. Changes will instantly be reflected in-game, and you can also create and save detailed loadouts. For players running multiple toons it's absolutely invaluable when you need a particular exotic weapon in a pinch.

Alternatively, if you prefer managing your gear using your phone, Ishtar Commander ( iTunes / Android ) is a highly rated app which offers the same functionality. It's available on iTunes.

Bungie also has its own Destiny Companion app ( iTunes / Android ), but managing gear feels slightly clunkier. Don't worry about losing your precious stuff though, the Destiny API is robust and secure to the point where I've see no serious complaints about things going missing.

DIM's drag and drop interface makes swapping gear a breeze.

The best LFG site to find people to play with

Destiny 2 doesn't include matchmaking for its hardest activities as standard because, well, people suck, and being randomly teamed up with xXBlazinAllDay69Xx doesn't necessarily make for a smooth experience. Instead players who want to complete activities like the weekly Nightfall Strike or Leviathan raid need to rely on their existing friends list or hit up a third party 'looking for group' (LFG) site.

The100.io transformed my experience with Destiny.

Of those, I strongly recommend the100.io. This web site is completely free and will sort you into an existing 100-person group based on your timezone, age, and preferences regarding profanity. Using the100 is how I made almost all my Destiny 1 buddies, and eventually led me to become part of a big clan. It's mostly reliable thanks to the ability to post games with specific requirements, and the people on it are mostly nice and competent players. The100.io transformed my experience with the first game, so I strongly recommend taking the plunge.

If you're feeling brave, then r/Fireteams is a subreddit where you can pick up or advertise for guardians to fill out a group at short notice. You can also try the 'Guided Games' matchmaking feature, which is live for the Nightfall now and will be coming to the raid shortly. These look to match a team of guides from a clan with 'seekers', but I've heard horror stories about how long the queue times are (during which you can't start other activities), and less-than-helpful sherpas. For now I wouldn't advise relying on this.

Stat trackers & databases

Because Bungie's API is good, but the game doesn't do a great job of record keeping itself, there are numerous sites that can be used to display info about your character, or indeed anyone else whose username you have. Destiny Status is an elegant site that gives you an at-a-glance guide to what all the characters on a particular account currently have equipped.

Serving a slightly different function, Destiny Sets is a site that works as a visual shopping list showing all the gear in the game, where it drops, and which pieces you currently own.

Trials Report is a vital site for hardcore PvP players looking to get into the The Trials of the Nine mode. It shows you exactly what the current meta is in terms of the most popular weapons, and enables you to search for any other guardian's stats using their username. Handy when scouting opponents, or vetting for potential teammates. PC support isn't live yet, but is on the way.

Destiny Tracker Report does much the same in terms of stalking other players, but its site also offers a comprehensive gear database, as does the Destiny DB site . Finally, if you're more looking for a deep dive into the lore, the Destiny Wiki site has detailed articles on all the major characters, destinations and events.

At time of writing these were the most deadly guns in Destiny 2's PvP meta.

Podcasts

If you prefer to take your Destiny medicine aurally, I strongly recommend the Destiny Community Podcast ( iTunes / Podbean ), and not just because they were kind enough to invite me on once. Hosted by four high profile content creators, and one enthusiastic casual with good connections at Bungie, the DCP is a weekly two-hour trawl through latest Destiny 2 news, with plenty of unfiltered opinion about what Bungie could be doing better. The show works because the presenters have such great chemistry, so if you're going to listen to anything Destiny-related this is where to start. DCP's recording is also streamed live via Tefty's channel on Twitch , starting from 18.00 PST every Thursday.

If you're still hungry for more, the Planet Destiny podcast (which was previously hosted by the DCP crew) and the Guardian Radio podcast are both solid but cover much the same ground. If you're more interested in the PvP side of things, the Crucible Radio podcast should be your go-to listen. The hosts emphasise a positive, salt-free approach to becoming more competitive players (their mantra is "play the game we've got rather than complain about balance"), and the focus on self-improvement makes for an engaging listen.

Twitch streamers & YouTube channels

Before you make that face, don't worry, none of my recommendations are of the shouty whatsupitsyourboy persuasion. Instead, these are all expert players whose videos you'll be able to learn from (whilst having fun in the process).

This wacky rocket launcher is a typical example of one of Holtzmann's exotic weapon reviews.

Datto Does Destiny ( YouTube / Twitch ) He might seem a little grumpy at times, but Datto is one of the influential voices in the Destiny scene, and his clan 'Maths Class', are superb raiders. Datto's videos are great for establishing the optimal DPS on particular encounters, and his exotic tier lists are also super handy.

( / ) He might seem a little grumpy at times, but Datto is one of the influential voices in the Destiny scene, and his clan 'Maths Class', are superb raiders. Datto's videos are great for establishing the optimal DPS on particular encounters, and his exotic tier lists are also super handy. Holtzmann ( YouTube / Twitch ) Holtzmann specialises in weapon reviews which are clear, succinct and rarely wrong. He's a regular part of the DCP crew, and terrible taste in fast food aside, his previous experience as an inveterate WoW grinder gives him an always interesting perspective on Destiny.

( / ) Holtzmann specialises in weapon reviews which are clear, succinct and rarely wrong. He's a regular part of the DCP crew, and terrible taste in fast food aside, his previous experience as an inveterate WoW grinder gives him an always interesting perspective on Destiny. Ms5000Watts ( YouTube / Twitch ) Aside from being a demon Trials player, Watts is another DCP co-host, and is married to a Bungie dev—though never lets any trade secrets slip. Aside from improving your PvP game, watching her stream will also give you a better sense of the guardian fashion meta.

( / ) Aside from being a demon Trials player, Watts is another DCP co-host, and is married to a Bungie dev—though never lets any trade secrets slip. Aside from improving your PvP game, watching her stream will also give you a better sense of the guardian fashion meta. Triple Wreck ( Twitch ) Triple is another ferocious PvP player, and probably the saltiest streamer on this list. He's been unafraid to criticise Bungie for its design decisions, and was particularly forthright on the mess that was made of hand cannon balance in Destiny 1.

( ) Triple is another ferocious PvP player, and probably the saltiest streamer on this list. He's been unafraid to criticise Bungie for its design decisions, and was particularly forthright on the mess that was made of hand cannon balance in Destiny 1. Slayerage ( Twitch ) Easily the best known PvE specialist, as part of The Legend Himself clan Slayerage has become infamous for pulling off seemingly impossible challenges (including solo-ing several raid bosses). Another content creator who's not afraid to call Bungie out—from a place of love—his Reddit post about the state of the endgame is well worth a read.

( ) Easily the best known PvE specialist, as part of The Legend Himself clan Slayerage has become infamous for pulling off seemingly impossible challenges (including solo-ing several raid bosses). Another content creator who's not afraid to call Bungie out—from a place of love—his Reddit post about the state of the endgame is well worth a read. My Name is Byf ( YouTube ) Believe it or not there's a vibrant community of content creators just dedicated to covering the lore of the Destiny universe, of these Byf is by far the most prominent—in no small part due to his velvety British accent which gives his videos a BBC-does-aliens vibe.

News & community

We'll keep you covered with the latest relevant Destiny news here on PC Gamer, and Club members can also join our clan (there's a 100-player limit, so it'll be like a one-in, one-out kinda nightclub). But if you're Jonesing for even more regular updates, the Planet Destiny portal is trustworthy and timely.