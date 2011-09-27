The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim voice cast includes Academy Award nominees and Wonder Woman

Bethesda have announced the voice cast behind The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The man who voices the big bad from Pixar's Up, Christopher Plummer will voice an elder Greybeard philosopher monk called Arngeir who lives "in silent isolation atop Skyrim's largest mountain." That's right. One of the lead voice star in Skyrim plays a man who lives lives in lonely silence several thousand feet above the ground. Hopefully we'll hear from him at some point. Read on for the rest of the impressive cast.

Classical character actor Max Von Sydow, who you may have seen in Minority Report and The Exorcist, plays Esbern. He's an "agent of the Blades who has survived in hiding," and he's obsessed with the return of the great dragon Alduin, and "will teach you how to confront this epic evil." He'll be joined by fellow Blade played by Bourne Ultimatum star Joan Allen.

Lynda Carter, who played Wonder Woman in the '70s show will also feature as Gormlaith Golden-Hilt, a Nord who fought dragons in ancient times.

Bethesda aren't strangers to star power. Oblivion featured the dulcet tones of Patrick Stewart, Sean Bean and Terrance Stamp. Fallout 3 had famous 'man who always plays mentor and then dies' actor, Liam Neeson (apart from in Taken, in which he plays 'man who goes mental and later everyone else dies'). The difference with Skyrim will be the extended extra members of the cast who haven't been nominated for Academy Awards, it'll be those actors that will give Skyrim's characters the variation that Oblivion so sorely lacked.

Here are the other actors Bethesda have confirmed for Skyrim:



Michael Hogan (“Battlestar Galactica”), who plays Imperial General Tullius, in charge of crushing the Stormcloak rebellion.

Vladimir Kulich (“The 13th Warrior,” “Smoking Aces”) portrays Hogan's nemesis Ulfric Stormcloak, Jarl of Windhelm and charismatic leader of the Stormcloaks, who aims to make Skyrim independent of the Empire.

Claudia Christian (“Babylon 5”) joins the cast as Legate Rikke, General Tullius's chief lieutenant, a loyal Imperial officer as well as a Nord who firmly believes Skyrim must remain part of the Empire.

Diane Louise Salinger (“Carnivale”), Renee Victor (“Weeds”), and Saturday Night Live-alum George Coe (“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”) round out the star-studded cast of more than 70 different voice actors delivering over 60,000 lines of dialogue.

Skyrim is due out on November 11. You can find out more in our huge ten page preview in the latest issue of PC Gamer UK , in stores tomorrow.