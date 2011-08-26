The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim PC DLC will be delayed, courtesy of Microsoft

From the frustrating news department, CVG report that Microsoft has signed a timed exclusive with Bethesda for at least the first two pieces of Skyrim DLC. That means only Xbox 360 players will get it originally, with everyone else having to wait 30 days to hand over more money. Exactly what this DLC will consist of remains unknown, though Bethesda has previously mentioned larger expansion packs than most of the Oblivion extras, so it's probably not going to be Horse Armor 2.0. On the plus side, it's not as though the regular edition is going to be desperately short on content when it lands on November 11th.