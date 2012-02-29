The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim patch 1.4.27 fixes companion sneaking

Ever managed to sneak right up to an enemy's exposed back, only to have your companion stand up and start stomping around the place screaming battle cries and alerting the entire dungeon to your presence? The latest Skyrim patch insists that companions will "now sneak properly when player is sneaking." FINALLY. Hopefully that means lone rogues can roll with some company from here on in.

The Bethblog mentions that the patch has moved out of beta and will now apply automatically through Steam. The update also comes with fixes for a few mod issues, and will let you continue to download mods even when you're subscribed to 50 already, hopefully bypassing the pesky limit that some players were running into.

If you're interested in enhancing your copy of Skyrim, but don't know which mods to start with, check out our round-up of the 25 best Skyrim mods , and our guide to the best and weirdest entries so far in Steam's Skyrim workshop . Here are the latest patch notes.

LAUNCHER



Fixed issue with downloading mods when you are subscribed to more than 50 mods

Fixed crash when loading a subscribed mod that has been removed from Workshop by the author

Mod load order functionality

BUG FIXES