The Elder Scrolls Online Horns of the Reach DLC release date set for next month

Packing two new dungeons, a new Battlegrounds map and game mode, and a number of quality of life improvements, The Elder Scrolls Online's latest slice of DLC—the minotaur-themed Horns of the Reach—is due in August. If you can't wait that long, it lands on the PTS this week.

Dungeon-wise, TESO's Horns of the Reach adds both Bloodroot Forge and Falkreath Hold: the former of which is a Daedric prince-founded, lava-filled crypt; the latter of which marks "a township under siege that will soon fall to the marauding hordes of Domihaus the Bloody-Horned." Both are available in normal and veteran modes and, as you might expect, contain goodies by way of unique armour sets, monster sets and achievements.

Alongside the as yet pricetag-less expansion, TESO's Update 15 brings with it a host of quality of life improvements—not least the ability to cancel research projects halfway through completion, Guild Invite History, and a currency system update that lets players deposit Alliance Points and Writ Vouchers.

On the PvP front, Update 15 adds to the game's 4v4v4 mode with the new Arcane University map. Here, players take to the college in the Imperial City in bouts filled with "heavy indoor fighting", teleport machines and high platforms that "force you to watch your feet at all times." A new capture-the-flag-like game type called Chaosball also makes its way to the realm next month, however it's worth noting that while players don't need the Imperical City DLC to access the above, they do need the recent Morrowind expansion.

Again, Horns of the Reach is due at some stage next month, and enters the PTS later this week. More information can be found over here.