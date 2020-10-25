The Dungeon Experience is a fantasy theme park run by a mudcrab

Here's the pitch for in-development indie game The Dungeon Experience: A level-one common crab like you probably killed five of in your first hour of Skyrim becomes an entrepreneur and builds an adventure holiday destination. It's a first-person guided tour through a dungeon where the NPCs are all played by out-of-work theme park actors and the only refreshment available is "crab juice". Things may not all be as they appear.

It's a collaboration between Simon Boxer, creator of roguelike card brawler Ring of Pain, and Jacob Janerka, who gave us the surreal post-apocalyptic adventure game Paradigm. You may also recognize Janerka's style and sense of humor from the pitch for a Seinfeld adventure game, which I still think is an excellent idea and whoever owns the rights should make it happen.

The Dungeon Experience has a Steam page, which says it will be released when "the four moons of Xogris align and the Messiah Khidrius returns" and lists its publisher as "A man I once met in the forest, he just put his finger to my lips to shoosh me, and then gave me the budget for the game". We may be waiting a little while then.