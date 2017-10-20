The Dueling Fates, Dota 2's next update, will be out on November 1

Valve’s been tormenting Dota 2 players for a while now. The 7.07 update, The Dueling Fates, was coming, but when? And what would it bring with it? There were teasers, sure, but not much solid information. Lost and confused, players started wandering the streets, grabbing strangers and demanding to know when The Dueling Fates was coming out. The strangers didn’t know.

But now we all do! Finally, Valve has announced the release date for the big update, and it’s soon: November 1. Now everyone can just relax.

The Dueling Fates update will arrive on November 1stOctober 19, 2017

We still don’t know much about it, mind. Two new heroes are on their way, however, so that should shake things up.

Everything will be revealed soon enough, however, as we can expect the patch notes before November.