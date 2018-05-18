Two things Ubisoft plans to fix in The Division 2

Ubisoft is staying tight-lipped on The Division 2, the sequel to its online multiplayer shooter, until E3 next month, but some details are slowly beginning to emerge. Yesterday we learnt that the game will release within the next year, and now we know that Ubisoft is focusing on making sure it has more content at launch than The Division, as well as a better end-game.

"We were surprised a little bit by how fast people consumed content on [The Division]," Ubisoft chief executive Yves Guillemot said during an earnings call yesterday. "So we've been working with the teams to bring a lot of content at launch and to be ready to continue to supply content a lot during the years that follow the launch. We are working hard to make sure we have lots of content available so people can stay in the game for the long run."

More things to do at launch would be welcome: The Division didn't wow when it came out, but subsequent updates made it a much better game. Cranking those updates out faster would be a positive step, too, as it would give players more reason to come back over the months after launch.

Ubisoft also recognises that The Division's end-game content was lacking—another bug-bear for fans. Guillemot promised that the sequel will be better in that regard. "Very clearly what we call the end-game part was something that [The Division] could have improved, and we believe that we've got it now."

