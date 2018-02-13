The director of Home Alone and Harry Potter is making a Five Nights at Freddy's film

A film adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy's will be written and directed by Chris Columbus, the filmmaker responsible for Home Alone, at least three Harry Potter films and Gremlins, among others.

It's a whole separate project from the one initially announced in 2015, which was to be handled by Warner Bros and tipped to feature filmmaking talent responsible for The Ring, The Grudge and more. This new one is handled by Blumhouse, and given how inexplicably popular FNAF is among kids nowadays, Columbus seems like a more sensible fit.

News of Columbus' involvement comes via a Tweet on Blumhouse's official account. Nothing else is known related to the film as yet, but given the directors chairs depicted above, one can glean that either a) work has started or b) the directors chairs, at least, are ready for action.