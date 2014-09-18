The Crew trailer shows more social features, overuses the word crew

Thanks to this trailer, the word crew has lost all meaning to me. It's just an ugly syllable, hanging twisted in the air. The breaking point was the line, "now it's time to take down a rival crew or two, in the crew versus crew PvP." On the plus side, there are some nice driving activities on display.

The Crew comes out on 14 November, and, with its constant "Never Drive Alone" refrain, seems to want to make a case for adding some friends to your Uplay account.

Andy previously went hands-on with the beta. You can read about his road trip across the racer's slimmed down USA right here .