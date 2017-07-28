The boys' fancy car from Final Fantasy 15 is coming to Forza Horizon 3, and it's free

A new car is coming in August to Forza Horizon 3—a long, rakish, gleaming beast that might seem oddly familiar to some of you, even though it's never been seen on the road in real life. It's the Regalia, the sleek cruising machine that provides road-trip transportation for Noctis, Gladiolus, Ignis, and Prompto in Final Fantasy 15, and everyone is getting it for free.

The Regalia in FH3, which was inspired by cars like the Cadillac Ciel concept and the Maybach Exelero, is 6.4 meters long, 2.2 meters wide, and weighs more than 5600 pounds. Powering that massive, elongated bulk is a 7.2 liter supercharged V12 generating 536 horsepower and 590 ft-lbs of torque. It's obviously not the most nimble thing ever designed, but it is a big, bold cruiser.

"I like the flow of the body’s curvature that connects the car’s masculine and powerful front grill to its more feminine and elegant rear section,” Square Enix artist Yasuko Nakaaki said, presumably whilst fanning himself. “I especially like how the rear fender swells out from the upper surface of the doors into the curvatures joining the rear trunk.

It took about 1500 work hours to bring the Regalia into Forza Horizon 3, in part because there's no real-world reference to go by. "We put extra time into reconciling everything, from the visual to the audio to the physics data to allow the car to perform in accordance with what its appearance would indicate," Turn 10 vehicle art director Gabe Garcia explained. "It’s all about immersing the player in their respective universes."

The swanky machine will be sent to all owners of Forza Horizon 3 and will be redeemable through the in-game messaging system.