Two weeks after E3 and we're still getting a trickle of videos from the show, but don't worry. The best videos of the week is back to a healthy ratio of incredible Counter-Strike feats and Grand Theft Auto V idiocy.

Counter-Strike pro tip: Take a bathroom break.

We're pretty excited for XCOM 2. This 35 minute video from E3 should explain why.

Another amazing Dishonored video from that amazing Dishonored player.

Someone recreated the intro to Arthur in Grand Theft Auto V. Seems...inappropriate somehow, but impressive!

World of Warcraft at the endgame, this machinima feels your pain.

Ah, yes. Skyrim's striking opening scene, just as I remember it.