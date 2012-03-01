The Banner Saga trailer and screenshots show turn-based combat and conversation

This is our first look at The Banner Saga , a Viking adventure from an ex-Bioware indie team, Stoic. We got a few glimpses of that hand drawn artwork when the Banner Saga site went live recently, but it looks even better in motion. The turn based combat in particular looks livelier for that hand-drawn touch. Lovely stuff.

Stoic say that The Banner Saga will be made up of a series of mini-adventures. Expect lots of Vikings talking, Vikings walking and Vikings hitting knights with massive longswords. Have a look at the screenshots below for more Viking art, and a really, really big banner.