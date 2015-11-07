The Banner Saga 2 has been delayed into 2016

The Banner Saga 2, the follow-up to last year's hit turn-based Viking simulator, was announced in late 2014 with a very unspecific release target of "2015." Now it's late 2015, and according to Eurogamer, the game won't show up until sometime in the first quarter of 2016.

A reason for the delay wasn't given, and developer Stoic actually took to Facebook to say that things are going quite well. It did imply that an update regarding the release schedule is in the offing, however. "Banner Saga 2’s development is progressing nicely. Customers who have attended Gamescom and PAX have seen its progress," the studio wrote. "We will update everyone on its launch date when the timing is right."

It's not really our bag but Stoic also said that the console ports are well along and offered assurances that the Banner Saga board game is being made by somebody else and has not impacted the development of Banner Saga 2 in any way.

I've reached out to Stoic and publisher Versus Evil to confirm the delay. We'll update when we know more. While you're waiting, we've got a very nice PAX Prime preview of The Banner Saga 2 that you can enjoy right here.