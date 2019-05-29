The Avengers game is being revealed at E3 2019, and it's called Marvel's Avengers

Square Enix has confirmed that the worldwide reveal of its Avengers game is happening at E3 2019. It was just revealed via the game's official Twitter account, where it's confirmed that you'll see the reveal during Square Enix's live event at E3, which starts at 6PM PT on June 10. What's seemingly the name of the game is also mentioned: Marvel's Avengers, which pretty much makes sense.

Tune into Square Enix Live E3 2019 for the worldwide reveal of Marvel’s Avengers. 🗓️ The event - complete with closed captions – begins June 10 at 6PM PT: https://t.co/KNimbY3Ze7 #SquareEnixE3 #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/zYibKtcPS1May 29, 2019

In case you're worried that account might be a fake, writer and creative director Shaun Escayg also shared the news on his Twitter feed, and a load of folks I know from Square Enix just started following it. Square Enix's partnership with Marvel was announced back in January 2017, and was explained as being "multi-year, multi-game". Crystal Dynamics is developing the game along with Eidos Montreal.

Geoff Keighley will also be hosting the game at E3 2019's Coliseum on the following day.

Here's that teaser trailer again: