The Assassin's Creed III remaster will boast a range of gameplay improvements

Assassin's Creed III Remastered is shaping up to be more than just a prettier version of the polarising 2012 instalment: in addition to a range of graphical improvements, tweaks have been made to the way the game plays too, ranging from its approach to stealth through to its UI.

In a new video outlining the remaster, Ubisoft spokespeople confirm that firing arrows is now free-aim, in contrast to the original's finicky lock-on system. Players now have more stealth options too, with the ability to whistle from hidden areas in order to lure enemies. Double silent assassinations have been added, too. The mini-map has been improved too.

That all joins more cosmetic improvements: crowd density has been upped, with better skin shading and more natural, lifelike foliage. It was confirmed last year that the game will support 4K and HDR upscaling, and all original post-launch content will feature in the game, as well as a collection of outfits drawn from later games.

Here's the video outlining the changes, with a comparison trailer below it. Assassin's Creed 3: Remastered releases March 29.