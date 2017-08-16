The Amazing Eternals is a new FPS by the Warframe studio

Warframe studio Digital Extremes have finally unveiled the game it teased back in May, and it's a first-person shooter with... wait for it... deck building. The Amazing Eternals has been in closed alpha testing for a little while now, but today marks the first proper public look at the game. It looks pretty sweet.

As I mentioned above, the free-to-play game is being described (even by the studio itself) as a hero shooter, but there are deck building components as well. As the gameplay video below demonstrates, the deck building component looks far from a tacked on affair. Given its f2p status, buying cards and decks will probably factor into proceedings.

"The Amazing Eternals will take players on a journey through a multiverse that begins on the starting square of a mystical board game," so reads the description. "Players will wield unique decks of cards throughout the match offering handy benefits, amazing powers, and fearsome weapons. With timing and resourcefulness, personally customized decks give players the upper hand in battle both individually and when strategically coupled with teammates' decks."

It won't take long to have a look, because the studio is launching a Founders Program on August 29, which will roughly coincide with a closed beta, kicking off September 1. Details on these Founders Packs are scant at the moment, but they'll probably cost you. You can sign up for the beta over here.