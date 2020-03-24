That Silent Hill reboot rumor has been debunked by Konami

It's been an emotional few months for anyone desperate for new Silent Hill games. Back in January, a leaker with a decent track record tweeted that a couple of new Silent Hill games were in the works. More recently, further rumors suggested that Sony had expressed interest in purchasing a bunch of Konami properties, including Metal Gear, Castlevania and Silent Hill, and that Kojima was somehow going to be involved in the return of that long-abandoned Silent Hills project (the one that spawned P.T).

Ah, what a tangled web. Konami's response to initial rumors was a fairly canned one: speaking to PCGamesN back in January, it said the company "could not share anything at this point, but we are listening to customer feedback and considering ways to provide the next title."

But more recent rumors of Sony and Kojima's supposed involvement has elicited a firmer official response from Konami. "We’re aware of all the rumors and reports but can confirm that they are not true," a Konami representative told Rely on Horror. "I know it’s not the answer your fans may want to hear."

That's about as forthright as you can expect a publisher to be in the face of rumors. And maybe there's some solace in the denial: if Sony was involved, there's every chance the supposed new Silent Hill game wouldn't come to PC (though Horizon: Zero Dawn is coming, so who knows? It's a crazy world). Whatever the case, it looks like there's still a while to wait before the series rears its head again.