TERA gets seven day free trial

If the in-browser 30 minute taster of TERA didn't do enough to convince you to dive into Bluehole's action-MMO, this seven day trial might do the trick. To get involved you can sign up for a free EnMasse account on the TERA site . You can battle your way to level 23 with up to eight characters. There will be a few typical free trial restrictions in place. You won't be able to use the post system, post in area chat, form guilds or vote in TERA's curious political system , but you will be able to carry your trial chracters into the full game if you choose to subscribe. Discover our verdict in the PC Gamer TERA review .