Ten minutes of Guild Wars 2 combat footage

The Thief is coming, and you should be scared. We've already spent hours playing as the sixth profession announced for Guild Wars 2, and are putting together a reveal for the magazine that goes in-depth into our experience with the class. Our hands-on account details the unique skills that grabbed our attention and distinguish it from the other professions, and tells the sad tale of one Thief (me), who used those skills to battle an entire tribe of Grawls at once--and die horribly.

Until that issue of our magazine arrives on your doorstep, sate your thirst for Guild Wars 2 info with this 10-minute video of raw, bloody combat of multiple professions in Guild Wars 2!

My personal favorite thing to do with videos like this is watch them frame-by-frame, trying to spot little bits of info, easter eggs or hints in the background. And I know some of you (I'm looking at you, Guild Wars 2 Guru folk) are doing the same. What insight are you able to glean from this?