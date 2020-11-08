Tekken 7 Season 4 brings Kunimitsu and a Pac-Man theme

The next season of Tekken 7 begins this month. Players who bought the season pass will get access to new character Kunimitsu, also available as DLC 16. The fox-masked ninja is apparently the daughter of the original Kunimitsu from Tekken 2, although since she won't be added to the story mode it's much of a muchness.

Season 4 also includes new stage Vermilion Gates, and a Pac-Man event tying into his 40th anniversary—though sadly they're not actually adding him as a playable character. Instead a Pac-Man stage will be available for a limited time, and owners of the season pass can also get themed cosmetics. There's a t-shirt, a customization set, and plushies of Pac-Man and the ghosts that sort of float behind your chosen fighter. Somebody's bound to be into it, I guess.

Players who don't have the season pass will still benefit from the other changes coming with Season 4. An online play enhancement will apparently improve response time and the rollback/netcode, and an indicator will mark players on wi-fi. New moves are being added for everyone as part of a "major balance overhaul", the UI (including health bars) is getting a revamp, and a new top rank called "Tekken God Omega" as well as a Tekken Prowess score will give the best players even more to show off.

Season 4 begins on November 10.