Tekken 7, Project Cars, and more are cheap in the latest Humble Bundle

The newest iteration of the Humble Bundle is a nice collection of games from Bandai Namco including Impact Winter, Little Nightmares, Project Cars, and Tekken 7, among others, with funds raised going to support Save the Children and Extra Life—or the charity of your choice, if you'd prefer to direct your cash elsewhere.

Here's what you'll get for your money:

The $1:

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West Premium Edition

Pac-Man Championship Edition DX

Impact Winter

The Beat-the-Average:

Little Nightmares

11-11 Memories Retold

Get Even

Project Cars

The One-Fiver ($15):

God Eater 2 Rage Burst

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

The Big Brawler ($25):

Tekken 7

It's not a huge discount on Tekken 7, which normally goes for $40, but it's still better than paying full pop if you've got a huge hankerin' for it right at this very moment. For me, the average-price tier is the real appeal in this bundle: Well under a tenner for Project Cars is a good deal on its own, and with Little Nightmares, 11-11 Memories Retold, and Get Even included, it's hard to go too wrong. The Humble Bandai Namco Bundle is available until April 23.