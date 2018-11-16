Take to the air in this Ace Combat 7 trailer from the Golden Joystick Awards

The Golden Joystick Awards are upon us again, treating us to a handful of exciting new trailers for a number of upcoming games. If you've been watching the show, you will have seen the new trailer for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown but if you missed it, you can check it out here.

The trailer opens with the ominous sounds of an air-raid siren as aircraft scramble to get into the skies. We see low-level manoeuvres over land and seam and the threat of anti-aircraft guns. As well as countless explosions and daring dives, we get a brief glimpse at a number of people that don't look particularly impressed with the situation, presumably, they're tied in with the story from the campaign portion of the game .

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is a combat flight sim and was announced for PC early last year, coming as a bit of a surprise as previous titles, bar one, have remained console only titles. The upcoming game from Bandai Namco will feature detailed aircraft and "photorealistic scenery," as well as two different control settings to choose from, depending on your skill level; making the game more accessible to the less flying-proficient. Hi!

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is set for release on February 1, 2019.

