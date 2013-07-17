Take On Mars trailer reveals first game footage; Early Access release date announced

I must admit, in all the excitement, noise and hot tablet integration of E3, I completely missed Bohemia's Take On Mars . Consequently I'd just assumed its title was a direct challenge, and we'd finally get to punch that smug red jerk right in the crater. Amazingly, that's not the case. Instead, we're being giving the chance to sim around its surface in mobile Rovers and stationary Landers, completing scientific objectives. In fairness, that sounds even better.

Bohemia have also announced that Take On Mars will surface on Steam Early Access, with its launch date set for August 1st.