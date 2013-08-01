Popular

Take On Mars lands on Steam Early Access

By

Taaaaaaake oooooon Maaaaaaaaaaaaaaaars (Take On Mars)

Bohemia Interactive didn't hang about with their vehicular simming series. First helicopters , now Mars. That's quite an escalation. If the scientific exploration of an entire planet is ambitious, they're at least co-opting help from the community. The game has just appeared on Steam Early Access , giving you the chance to jump into an alpha build of the game.

"Just as with any space exploration mission, the initial launch of TKOM is the start of a journey," write Bohemia, wisely not mentioning that it can also be the end . "By making the game available as an Early Access title, we hope to receive feedback and suggestions from players, and work together to create the most dynamic exploration sim game - driven by everyone's passion for exploration and interest in extra-terrestrial bodies, such as Mars."

Despite the early state of the game, it still promises a set of missions, detailed terrain, research progression, and a scenario editor. Trailer below:

Wait, er...

A-ha! That's the one.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments