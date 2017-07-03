Take a look at a new desert map for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

I'm at our new @PUBATTLEGROUNDS office in Madison today. The team is working on our desert map. Here's a WIP preview of this new location... pic.twitter.com/ReLbsvwv9AJuly 3, 2017

We've been hearing for a while that there are some new maps in the works for battle royale shooter PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and today we got a little peek at one of them. It's a desert map—cacti, dry grass, dirt, and a generally arid feel—and along with a couple of ramshackle buildings there'a a train (drivable?) and a bicycle (ridable?).

The images were tweeted by Brendan Greene (the titular PlayerUnknown) as he visited Bluehole's new office in Madison, Wisconsin. You can check out the screenshots below, and click the upper right corner to enlarge them.