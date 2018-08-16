Surveillance state thriller Orwell is free until Saturday on the Humble Store

Orwell is a game about life in a surveillance state, where people are tracked through digital footprints analyzed by massive computer networks and a handful of human analysts—you know, like today. In the wake of a terror attack, it falls to you to put that system to work, to assist the security forces in the hunt for the culprit.

Naturally, your efforts are fraught with ethical dilemmas. How much do you share? What if you're wrong? What value do you put on privacy when the security of the nation is at stake—and what's the value of a nation that strips that most basic freedom from its citizens? For the most part it works: As Shaun said in his 78/100 review, it may not be subtle, but Orwell is "a well told mystery framed by a captivating storytelling device."

Getting to the point of all this, it's also free for the next couple of days on the Humble Store. Just hit the Orwell store page, click the "add to cart" button, and then rock the "checkout" button, unless you want to do some more shopping before you wrap up. Either way, once you've finished up you'll receive a Steam key via email. Activate that and you're off to the races.

There are a couple of conditions attached to this deal: You've got to grab it prior to 10 am PT/1 pm ET on August 18, and the Steam key has to be activated prior to 10 am PT/1p ET on September 1. If you like it, a three-part sequel entitled Orwell: Ignorance is Strength is available for $10.