Super Smash Bros can have 'any single one' of the Overwatch roster, director says

Overwatch is heading to Switch this month, but Blizzard vice president and Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan is keen to see the game's long list of heroes and villains appear on other Nintendo games, namely Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Chatting to IGN, Kaplan said he'd be up for any of the 31 characters from Overwatch showing up in Nintendo's multiverse fighter.

"To the Smash Brothers team, whatever character you want, we love them all," he said. "They’re all our babies, you can have any single one of them. We have 31 to choose from."

That's the diplomatic answer, but of course he has a favourite. That would be Tracer—a pretty great choice for Smash.

"Tracer's our girl, Tracer's our mascot. She'd be my first choice," he said. "There's a lot of great runners up. I think a lot of people can immediately see Doomfist gameplay applying to Smash, but if it were up to me, I'd like to see Tracer."

Pretty much every Overwatch character is overflowing with personality and flashy moves, so there aren't many I couldn't see being a good fit. Perhaps some of the more stationary characters might be trickier to adapt, like Bastion or Torbjorn, but once upon a time we would have also laughed at the idea of Kirby being in a fighting game.

While Blizzard has several multiplatform games and another mobile game coming up, it still says it's a PC developer first. When Diablo Immortal was announced, feathers were ruffled, but Blizzard president J. Allen Brack says that the developer can make mobile games without sacrificing quality, and it won't be abandoning PC players.