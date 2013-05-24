Super Puzzle Platformer Deluxe comes to Steam

Andrew Morrish 's Super Puzzle Platformer Deluxe, published on Steam today by Adult Swim Games, is freakishly hard. For me, that is—I know there are platformer ninjas out there who will scoff at my inability to simultaneously dodge falling blocks, avoid falling into spikes, shoot the same blocks protecting me from those spikes, avoid falling spikes, and oh, come on . Cannons?

We first wrote about Super Puzzle Platformer's "Plus" form in our free webgame roundup , when it was an Adult Swim Flash game which we noted for its novel concept: combining platforming and a falling block puzzle game. You can still play that version to see what it's like.

The Deluxe version on Steam adds more characters, six worlds, 18 challenges, and local head-to-head multiplayer. It's regularly priced at $8/£6, but you can get it for $6/£4.50 during launch. If I ever make it past the first stage, I'll let you know how it is—so far I can tell you that the music is great and my fingers hurt. While I deal with that, have a trailer and some more screenshots: