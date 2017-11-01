Super Mighty Power Man is a neat-looking old school Mega Man throwback

Mighty No. 9, you may recall, was the high profile, handsomely crowdfunded Mega Man spiritual successor that proved people still enjoy the bastard-hard 2D platformers of yesteryear. The problem with Mighty No. 9, though, was that it wasn't very good.

Super Mighty Power Man, on the other hand, is a "genuine 2D action‐platformer" that's coming to PC and claims to be reminiscent of videogames from Mega Man's heyday. Inspired mostly by Kenji Inafune's best works, it also pulls from the likes of Castlevania, Contra, Duck Tails, Kirby, Super Mario Bros—as well as more recent games such as VVVVVV, Retro City Rampage and Shovel Knight.

Which isn't a bad roster of games to pull from. Here's how debut indie Box Hedge Games—who's considering a Kickstarter campaign down the line—describes its premise:

Take control of Corey, a boy who accidentally finds himself caught in a most unexpected adventure to save the galaxy. Helped by a clumsy extraterrestrial robot named Robby, and armed with a mysterious device called ‘The Power Grasp’, Corey must defend the Earth from the spreading evil forces of General Mok. He will need to fight (and jump) his way through deadly environments, hordes of monsters, and other hazardous traps to free occupied planets from the tyranny of his enemy’s lieutenants.

‘The Power Grasp’ grants Corey superhuman powers, allowing him to merge with other lifeforms and become one of the many forms of Super Mighty Power Man.

Similar to Mega Man, Corey will be able to switch between eight different suits and "master their respective weapons and abilities".

No trailers or footage just yet, however here's a couple of stills:

Cheers, Gematsu.