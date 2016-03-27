Super Arcade Football: a knockabout sports game channeling Sensible Soccer

If you're not too full of chocolate eggs, chocolate bunnies, and chocolate recreations of The Arc de Triomphe to move, you might be considering a quick game of footie, or 'eggplant' as I believe it's known in the United States. After you've failed to muster the required energy, why not investigate Super Arcade Football, a multiplayer sports-'em-up that doesn't take itself seriously at all, and that's out via Early Access on April 4.

Developer OutOfTheBit describe it as "an arcade football game like never before, with as much pace as a cross from Ronaldo, and as much power as a headbutt from Zidane. Play with up to 4 friends locally, with intense scorelines, dynamic gameplay and crazy fun. No real-life simulation, no micro transactions, just pure arcade football action!"

To which I would add: woooo it looks a bit like Sensible Soccer.

If you're thinking of buying into the Early Access version, here's what it will contain at launch:

“A good singleplayer and local multiplayer experience. You can play quick games (changing the game types like indoor mode, slippery ice mode etc) either singleplayer or any combination of up to 4 human players (for example, 1vs3, 2vs2 etc)

"You can also compete in preset tournaments such as the World Cup and the Euro Cup, or create your own custom tournaments. All can be played singleplayer or with friends locally.

"At the moment there are 43 teams available (all national teams). Each with different stats and difficulty levels, we aim to include all national teams and a large majority of club teams by the final release."