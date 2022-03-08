Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin system requirements are very forgiving

Audio player loading…

Team Ninja's hack 'n' slash take on the original Final Fantasy, economically titled Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin , releases on March 18. That's next week, when it'll be an Epic Games Store exclusive at launch. Ahead of that date, the official system requirements have landed, and the good news is you'll probably be able to run it at its "recommended" settings.

While it demands a slightly eye-watering 80 GB of storage space, getting a smooth 60 fps at 1080p won't be a problem: anything better than an i7-8700 / Ryzen 5 1600 and a GTX 1660 Super / RX 5700 XT will do. The specifications don't list what you'll need for 4K, or higher framerates (if they don't end up being locked to 60 fps) but the overall takeaway is this: you won't need a bleeding edge rig to play the game.

Here are the specs:

Minimum requirements for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (30fps at 720p)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i7-6700

Memory: 8 GB

Storage: 80 GB

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 470 / GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

Recommended requirements for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (60fps at 1080p)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i7-8700

Memory: 16 GB

Storage: 80 GB

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / GeForce GTX 1660 Super

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is basically a retelling of the original Final Fantasy game, except with extreme edginess applied . The combat looks taken straight from the Soulslike playbook, which in this case should work out okay: developer Team Ninja is also responsible for the Nioh series.