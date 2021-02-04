Burn the galaxy to the ground in the next Stellaris expansion

Have you ever woken up and felt like destroying the galaxy as we know it? Of course you have, and that's exactly what you can do in Nemesis, the next Stellaris expansion. Paradox Interactive announced the new content pack today with a flashy cinematic trailer teasing "the most powerful tools and mechanics" ever seen in the interstellar strategy game.

The trailer itself doesn't reveal much about what Nemesis will add mechanically, but the expansion's Steam page has more to say.

"Nemesis is an expansion to Stellaris in which the player will be able to determine the fate of a destabilizing galaxy. Adding espionage tools, a path to power as the Galactic Custodian to combat endgame crises—or the Menace option to BECOME the endgame crisis—Nemesis gives you the most powerful tools ever available in Stellaris," the description reads. That's pretty heavy, Paradox, though I do love the idea that stopping a galaxy-ending calamity is simply large-scale custodian work.

Espionage sounds like a fun addition. You can see that mechanic in action in one of the screenshots featured on the Steam page. It looks like the spycraft will go pretty deep. You can see an option to feign ignorance about new intel so that neighboring rivals don't learn just how good you are at spying. Classic spy movie stuff.

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

I'm sure halting the threat will be an interesting challenge, but I'm far more interested in what it's like to be the danger. By the sound of it, this isn't standard conquering—you're literally destroying everything in your wake. Does that mean you're stripping stars for their resources or just watching it all burn for the sport? The concept reminds me of developing a particularly vicious virus in Plague Inc. and watching it spread (an idea that sounded way more fun before 2020).

Paradox said that more Nemesis details will follow as it gets closer to release, but for now it's simply "coming soon." If it's any consolation, you can already wishlist Nemesis.