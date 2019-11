Paradox Interactive revealed release dates for two of its upcoming games. Stellaris, the Crusader-Kings-in-space grand strategy, will arrive on May 9. Hearts of Iron 4, the World War 2 strategy game, has its own D-Day on June 6 (which is actually D-Day).

You can watch a new trailer for Stellaris below, and below that, a new developer diary for Hearts of Iron 4. We got to take a look at both games at GDC, and we'll be sharing our impressions early next week.