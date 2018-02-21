Steam users can now choose to 'ignore' curators they don't like

Nothing against IGN, but I had to test it on someone.

Back in December, Valve made some major changes to the Steam Curators system intended to make it easier to "find and follow Steam Curators that you know and trust." Now there's a new option that does precisely the opposite, by enabling Steam users to ignore curators whose suggestions aren't making the grade for you.

Ignoring a curator will ensure that Steam will no longer recommend that curator on your home page. You can take that one step further by ignoring all the top curators recommended by Steam, which will cause Steam to stop recommending any curators at all. It's a fairly small change, but potentially handy for dedicated Steam users who don't especially care what other people think. A Valve rep described it as "part of our ongoing efforts to refine the services and features of Steam."

Take note that you cannot ignore curators from their curator page, as the option is only available from the list of recommended curators on your own "Steam Curators" page. If you change your mind, it's the opposite: You'll have to go to the curator's page to uncheck the "ignore" box.

Steam Curators are individuals or organizations who curate game recommendations for their fans and followers, the idea being that suggestions that come from known and trusted sources will be more relevant than simple shots in the dark. We have a curator page of our own that you can have a look at right here. Please know that each time we get ignored Valve sends a notification direct to James, and we really don't want to watch his little heart break over and over again.