Steam Link is now available for iOS, a year after its initial rejection

The Steam Link app is now available for iOS, almost a year after it was first rejected by Apple. Already available on Android, the app allows users to stream their Steam library to Apple devices including iPhone, iPad and Apple TV "via 5Ghz network or wired Ethernet to a host computer running Steam".

The app was initially rejected by Apple, according to a statement issued by Valve in May last year. After an initial approval, "Apple revoked its approval citing business conflicts with app guidelines that had allegedly not been realized by the original review team," Valve's 2018 statement read. "Valve appealed, explaining the Steam Link app simply functions as a LAN-based remote desktop similar to numerous remote desktop applications already available on the App Store. Ultimately, that appeal was denied leaving the Steam Link app for iOS blocked from release.

"The team here spent many hours on this project and the approval process, so we're clearly disappointed. But we hope Apple will reconsider in the future."

And it has clearly reconsidered, though it took a year. The app isn't appearing in the App Store's search results as yet, but you can access it directly here.

Chris tested the Android equivalent upon its release last year, writing that it couldn't quite live up to a physical Steam Link box. That said, the physical box was discontinued late last year but can still be found secondhand.