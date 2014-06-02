Steam Greenlight gives the thumbs-up at 75 more titles

Another 75 games have made it past the velvet rope known as Greenlight and entered the not-as-exclusive-as-it-used-to-be club known as Steam , less than two months after the last batch .

In the early days of Steam Greenlight I used to look forward to anticipated games making the cut, but now it's surprising if I know of more than one or two titles in every new round of admissions. This latest batch of 75 is no exception; I honestly don't think I've heard of a single one of these games prior to the release of this list.

That's not to say there aren't some intriguing potentials in here. Black The Fall, a side-scrolling shooter/platformer gives off a powerful Limbo vibe but looks like it might be cool enough to forgive its derivative styling; Color has an imaginative vibe that looks like the sort of experimental puzzle game that's more often seen on mobile than PC; and Malebolgia looks to have a long way to go before the finish line but might be very groovy if it can avoid a lawsuit from Todd McFarlane.

I wouldn't go so far as to say I expect that trio to be "good," but for entirely subjective reasons—and feel free to share your own on thoughts on which of these games have the right stuff—I think there's cause for hope. Greenlight itself, on the other hand, I'm less optimistic about. Announcements like this used to be exciting, but now they're more tiresome than anything else because they imply the existence of a quality control system while allowing a farcical disaster like Air Control to actually charge people money for something that hardly deserves to be called a game in the first place. It's great to see more indies getting more exposure , but I think we're way past the point of pretending that Greenlight provides anything of value to either gamers or developers.

As always, getting the Greenlight does not mean that these games will immediately appear on Steam: Each title in the list will be released independently and on its own schedule.