Steam for Linux needs beta testers, Left 4 Dead 2 Steam Workshop closed beta "this week"

Valve are seeking "experienced Linux users" to test the Linux version of Steam. This will be the test that Valve talked about back in September , which means that the Linux Steam client, one Valve game and "support for Ubuntu 12.04 and above" will be extended to 1,000 lucky applicants who manage to survive this survey .

Valve have previously mentioned that they're working getting left 4 Dead 2 working smoothly on Linux. File modifications made by an update to the beta version of Team Fortress 2 suggest that Valve are looking to bring their free-to-play shooter to open platforms as well, which is nice. TF2 players are currently embroiled in a deadly battle with an incompetent but evil wizard courtesy of the Team Fortress 2 halloween update .

A free weekend for Left 4 Dead 2 has just finished, but the promised Steam Workshop support is still on the way. A post on the Left 4 Dead 2 blog mentions that a closed beta test for that will arrive this week. "We are also working on some new tools to help content creators design new experiences and push past custom Mutations," say Valve.

To find out more about Valve's plans for Linux, keep an eye on the Valve Linux blog .