Steam Deck will begin shipping on February 28

The first batch of order emails will go out on February 25.

(Image credit: Valve)
The Steam Deck finally has a solid launch date. Valve announced today that the first batch of order emails will be sent out on February 25. Recipients will have three days to make their purchase, after which their Steam Deck reservations will be passed on to the next person in the queue.

The units themselves will begin shipping three days later, on February 28, and Valve plans to follow up with new order email batches on a weekly basis.

A few fine points from Valve's announcement:

  • Valve will start sending invites shortly after 10:00 am on February 25th, PST.
  • Order emails are sent in the same order that reservations were made.
  • You can only order the Steam Deck model that you originally reserved.
  • Your reservation deposit will be applied to the final price of Steam Deck, and shipping costs are included.    

Valve also said that the Steam Deck will also start going out to press outlets in short order. Full hardware reviews will go live on February 25, but "some preview coverage and impressions" will be released ahead of that. 

If you haven't placed your order yet, you can do so (or just find out more about the Steam Deck) at steamdeck.com.

Andy Chalk

