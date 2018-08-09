Starpoint Gemini Warlords concludes with new Endpoint DLC

The fifth and final DLC release for the interstellar strategy game Starpoint Gemini Warlords, appropriately entitled Endpoint, concludes the story of the Gemini Protectorate, which finds itself cornered and cut off by the expansive military might and diplomatic prowess of the Solari Concord.

The DLC features a "branching narrative" that enables players to direct the story by selecting different courses of action at critical junctures. It also adds eight powerful new ship designs to the game, multiple new characters, and a modified system of planetary assault that enables to "strike decisively at individual planets, and automatically seize the whole enemy territory when the last planet is conquered."

Endpoint is the final DLC release planned for Starpoint Gemini Warlords, but developer LGM Games said that it's not the end of the line. The new update incorporates Nvidia Ansel support, and the studio said that it remains "committed to bringing more optimizations and content to the game."

Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Endpoint is available for $6/£5/€6 on Steam and GOG. The core game is also on sale until August 13 for 75 percent off on Steam—$9/£7/€8—and a newly-bundled Starpoint Gemini Warlords Gold Pack, which includes all three Starpoint Gemini games and all the DLC, is also on sale.